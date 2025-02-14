Tennskjær, Tromso, Norway

I visited a spot between Rossfjord and Tennskjær in Troms where an old lighthouse stands in a beautiful location. It was an afternoon in February, and the light was soft and gentle. The weather was mild, with neither rain nor snow at that time.

I tried to find a good composition with an appealing foreground. I had to walk down a hill through the snow to reach this place; there was quite a bit of snow, but it wasn’t too much of a struggle to get there. The holes in the snow and the line of visible rock in the ground made for a good choice for the foreground of this picture.

The sky was initially more grey, but after waiting a while, the clouds were coloured by the afternoon sunset. Altogether, I was pleased with the result of this shot.

This would also be a lovely location for summer photography.