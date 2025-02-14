Phare de Pontusval, Brittany, France

On a trip to Brittany last Autumn, I had the pleasure of photographing this beautiful lighthouse. The Phare de Pontusval, or Pontusval Lighthouse, was built in 1869 and stands proudly on its rocky coastline.
The lighthouse is known for its unique architecture, with its cylindrical tower made of granite blocks and topped with a red lantern.
Weather conditions were quite calm, and although the light might not have been as I had hoped, nonetheless, I was happy with the outcome, and it proved to be an undemanding edit.
