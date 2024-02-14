Jasper, Alberta, Canada

Last winter, I took a weekend trip to Jasper to get back outside and re-inspire my photography. The mountains have always been my favourite subject to photograph, especially growing up around the Rocky Mountains. Usually, I like to capture the details of the jagged rock faces and dramatic peaks. Dark, moody portraits of the mountains really capture the harshness and ruggedness of the landscape. But this morning, the sun lit up the valley along the Icefields parkway, causing the landscape to glow. The sun was reflecting off the river and the hard crystal snow. I pulled over to capture this incredible light.

It was difficult to get the picture since everything was so bright I could barely see what I was doing. The wind was blowing, and you could see the snow blowing off the mountains in the background. I love how the bright glow of this image captures a different perspective of the mountains, of those harsh but ever-so-peaceful moments.

