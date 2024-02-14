Fogbow Over Loch Ba, Rannoch Moor, Scotland

My first-ever capture of the elusive fogbow! I woke up in Glen Etive in the Scottish Highlands to a slightly chilly -16 degrees C this morning with my tent semi-buried in snow. It felt like time to head home. But as I started to pack up to head home, I noticed the fog roll in towards Loch Bà, situated in Rannoch Moor, so I decided (like all good photographers do) ... Just one more shot!

So, I decided to capture something I had seen a few times but never managed to capture. A fogbow is a ghostly white rainbow created when the light from the sun is reflected in the minuscule water droplets suspended within the mist/fog, creating an all-white rainbow. It's common to capture this phenomenon if you are at the top of a layer of fog to allow enough light to filter through or just as the fog is starting to thin out, allowing more sunlight to filter through and illuminate the mist or fog.

So, on this occasion, at least the whole 'just one more shot,' I often tell myself, worked out for the better.

And to top it off, I had an amazing morning running about a Scottish moor in the snow, capturing a photo that still brings a smile to my face today.

