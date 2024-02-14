    Search
    Albany, NY, USA
    By Michael Tamburri

    After a recent snowfall, New York State's Capital takes on a new look that can only be seen a few times a year. Even though downtown Albany tends to be a quiet city, especially in the wintertime, this park always brings frequent passersby.

    The capitol building is a historic staple in the area that many people from all across the region visit. This was captured during a quick break from the after-work crowd walking on the path and through the snow as their day ended in early January 2024.


