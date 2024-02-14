Albany, NY, USA

After a recent snowfall, New York State's Capital takes on a new look that can only be seen a few times a year. Even though downtown Albany tends to be a quiet city, especially in the wintertime, this park always brings frequent passersby.

The capitol building is a historic staple in the area that many people from all across the region visit. This was captured during a quick break from the after-work crowd walking on the path and through the snow as their day ended in early January 2024.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now