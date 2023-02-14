Spire Peak, North Cascades, Concrete, WA, USA

I had the chance to fly around several of the major peaks in the North Cascades in some nice afternoon light. I came away with some nice shots, but this view of the jagged ice, rock and snow of Spire Peak, with Glacier Peak in the distance, really spoke to me. As the afternoon light warmed into the sunset, the colors of the peaks really popped. I have shots with more glow, but this really stands out. This was shot handheld through the glass in a Piper Cub. Really thrilled to have the Fuji OIS going.

