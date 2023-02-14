Smith Rock, Terrebonne, OR, USA

Smith Rock State Park is in central Oregon and is a rock climbing Mecca. Much of Oregon is volcanic, and Smith Rock was formed in two stages... ash and deposits 30 million years ago, followed by more recent basalt flows a half million years ago on top of the ash deposits.

The Crooked River then carved out the cliffs that constitute the current formations. Mount Jefferson is a stratovolcano 20 miles from Smith Rock and is visible through a notch in the Smith Rock formation after a short hike. I've taken many photos from this location, but this one from about a month ago afforded the clearest view of Mount Jefferson.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now