Saint Lary Soulan, Ocitanie, France

It was cold that morning. I had risen well before dawn to catch the best lights. Snow had fallen overnight, and the road was icy. Finally, I arrived at Saint Lary; I took the direction of the ski resort of Soulan. In the first big hairpin bend, the view of the neighbouring peaks appeared to me, flooded with grazing light; I hurriedly parked on the side of the road and set up my equipment on the tripod (Hasselblad 500 CM and Carl Zeiss 250mm sonar). The light was superb and corresponded perfectly with my expectations. Phew! I didn't get up for nothing!

