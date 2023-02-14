Mount Whitney, Eastern Sierras, California, USA

After three days of showing a couple of great friends around this fantastic place with some beautiful, photogenic weather, we were sure the last and final morning would be socked in with the forecast of an incoming storm, which historically comes overnight.

When we woke up, we camped very nearby; the mountains were, in fact, completely shrouded in thick, heavy fog and clouds. Traditional Sierra winter weather. Freezing, howling winds didn't stop us from giving it a go. Had I been alone, I probably would've slept in, but I am so glad I didn't and wasn't. Because for a moment, the clouds parted to reveal the mighty Mount Whitney just as the alpenglow began to ignite the clouds.

