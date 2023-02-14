Manatuska Valley, Alaska, USA

I was on tour in Alaska with a friend, and we had some spare time for exploring. Another photography friend had told us to leave Anchorage early in the morning, get on a certain highway, and drive till we came to something beautiful! So we are on the road, in the dark, and seemed to follow every school bus in the area, not seeing anything but trees. So I messaged our friend, and he said to keep driving – so we did. Suddenly the trees opened up, and we saw this simply stunning scene in front of us. It took our breath away, and we couldn't find a parking place quickly enough to get out and capture this amazing sight with our cameras. It was tough to leave and drive away from this magnificent beauty when our watches told us we had to arrive at our next reservation.

