Loch Ba And Beinn a’ Chreachain, Scotland

I was fortunate to spend a week near Glencoe last year. And with the ever-changing weather, I was happy with all the opportunities it afforded. Come rain or shine, Glencoe and Rannoch Moor provide ample opportunities for nice pictures and enjoying the scenery. And there is no bad weather, as a young Scottish guy told me while cycling the West Highland Way in his shorts in pouring weather.

Although I spent time at the most prominent locations and made some of the classical pictures, I most enjoyed the ones for which I had to make some effort. For this one, I lay flat near the edge of Loch Ba and waited for the sun to come through. Of course, I was soaked when I stood up and had to warm up in the car. But I am pretty happy with the contrast of the yellow autumnal leaves and the bluish mountains in the background with the added layered depth by the water in the foreground. As there was more water and air in the original photo, I decided to crop to the cinematic crop of 2,39x1, giving it a panoramic look.

This year I will probably return to Scotland for another week of photography. Most certainly, I will pass through Glencoe again. However, as most of you know, there are so many beautiful locations in this country that I will plan for another one. Hoping to find all kinds of weather on my path.

