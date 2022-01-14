Zaanse Schans, Zaandam, Netherlands

Picture Story

The plan was to drive early in the evening, get some quick dinner and then wait... wait for the comet NEOWISE C/2020 F3 to appear in the night sky. We chose a location in North Holland and as per plan, spent the whole night experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime event and photographing it. Quite mesmerized and equally tired, we decided to take a quick nap in the car before heading back home in the morning. And since we were pretty close to the place, we decided to park our car near the famous 'Zaanse Schans', located on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

Zaanse Schans is the epitome of everything dutch... reflecting everything that one thinks of when imagining Holland. Small water bodies, traditional cottages, the trademark dutch windmills, bridges across canals, tulips, wooden shoes, a riot of colors... and what not! And of course, because the place is so beautiful and has such a high reputation, Zaanse Schans attracts tourists in hoards every day and in summer months, it is quite impossible to walk around the place without bumping into others. I have been to Zaanse Schans a couple of times and on all the trips, I have been extremely disappointed to see the huge crowds. Having found it quite impossible to shoot in the place, I nearly swore off to never return to the place.

And it was all going as per my principles until we decided to halt overnight near Zaanse Schans. The nap was quite refreshing and with the visuals of the comet fresh in my head, I woke up... woke up to the paradise I had not seen before, to the magic that was Zaanse Schans. Calm, peaceful and tranquil, lay in front of me a completely different Zaanse Schans. With not a person in sight and a low-lying fog engulfing the windmills, this was the magic of the place that made it so popular. Getting off the car and lazily walking around a bit, I captured the essence of this silent morning, the essence of Holland. Quite a meditative experience it was!

