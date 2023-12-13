Ouray County, Colorado, USA

I was out leading a Fall Foliage workshop in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. We arrived early at this spot, hoping for a good sunset that evening. A few people were already at the spot, so we hung out, hoping they wouldn't stay.

We ended up getting some spots to set up on the little damn. Then we waited. We waited over an hour for the light and color to finally pop. The clouds and the peaks lit up briefly, but it was just enough to make all the waiting worth it.

I was hoping for a better reflection with still water, but a duck or something kept disturbing the water's surface. However, I like how the water in this photo turned out. This was a great day, and I'm glad we were able to capture some great shots on this trip. During the very next springtime runoff, the damn washed-out water in this photo hasn't returned. This has been another reminder for me to try to get the shots I want before the scene changes for good.

