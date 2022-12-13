Savanake Forest, Marlborough, Wiltshire, England

I came across this beautiful silver birch tree recently whilst exploring Savanake Forest, Wiltshire. The frost clinging to its branches created a delicate wintery canopy and it stood out beautifully against the orange tones of autumn behind it. Finding an angle to capture it was a little awkward due to the picnic bench immediately in front of it, so I was limited in my composition somewhat. I chose a focal length of 70mm to exclude a lot of the background and avoid any sky which would have been a distraction.

