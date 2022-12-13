Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Vietnam - also known as the volcanic island. It formed from two volcanoes a long time ago. A very beautiful, unspoiled island. The vertical cliffs in the sky are part of the upper crater. Here the waves are low, the sea is calm most of the year. The weather is very nice, you will love coming to this place.

In the photo, is a rocky shore that has been fossilized for thousands of years, now full of moss and vegetation - the cliff is impressive, and the early morning sunlight shines perpendicularly on the rocky shore, highlighting the details on it.

In front is a carpet of seawater spinach flowers, someone's white stones stacked on top of each other make the scene even more poetic.

I take a lot of photos here, and this is one of my favourites. Thank you to everyone who watched.

