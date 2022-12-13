Loch Morlich, Strathspey, Scotland

Loch Morlich, a wonderful Scottish loch, is situated in the middle of ancient pine forests. It is a part of the Glenmore Forest Park, which at its turn is situated in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park. It is one of my favourite places in the world.

Since my first visit in 1990, I have visited the place several times. Most of the time in summer, however. In 2018 I finally got the opportunity to see it in wintery conditions. The lake and surrounding mountains are stunning in all circumstances. With snow covering the mountains, however, the scene is truly magical, I think.

The peak right of the centre is Cairngorm, the one after which both the mountain range and the National Park were named.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now