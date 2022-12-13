Ice Cracks, Enztal, Baden Wuerttemberg, Germany

Having a fine wintry landscape is always something special. I really like how dramatically the scenery changes when it is covered in white snow and transparent ice. The cracks in the ice I had discovered the day before when scouting the location. Assume some playing kids have caused them. The forecast predicted high clouds to the east, so I tried my luck. Please never go on frozen lakes or rivers - this photo was taken perfectly safely at any time.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now