St Paddy’s Falls, Bocabec, New Brunswick, Canada

Picture Story

St. Paddy's Falls is located near St. Stephen, in Canada's New Brunswick province. It consists of a main falls, and this small side falls, which is only really prominent after a good rainfall, when it's flowing rapidly. However, this day last December, it wasn't flowing at all, as it had completely frozen over! The orange glow of a diffuse winter sun, together with the icicles forming on the rocks and the fallen tree trunk, added to the symmetry of the image.

