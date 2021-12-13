Moonlight at Playa de las Catedrales, Galicia, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The name of La Playa de Las Catedrales (Beach of the Cathedrals) is due to the gigantic rocks in the form of colossal arches and towers, very similar to those seen in Christian temples.The characteristic feature of the beach are the arches and caves, which can only be seen on the beach at low tide. During high tide the beach is relatively small, with fine sand and is still suitable for swimming. It is interesting to see the beach at high tide running along the top of the cliffs in a west-east direction and to see it at low tide on the sand of the beach. When I got to the location, it was almost night and according to the tide tables we were at high tide. In these conditions access to the beach is impossible, therefore the only option was to take some photos from the cliff. I decided to use the two rocks that emerged from the sea as subjects. After a while it was dark and the moon rose behind them illuminating the sky with a crimson light for a few minutes, just long enough for the shot

