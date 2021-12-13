Boundary Waters Boulders, Ely, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

You often never know what you're going to get while on a paddling trip in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. Weather, wildlife, and sometimes wildfires can cross your path at unexpected moments. While photographing a vast, wide-angle landscape composition I spotted this intimate scene while reviewing the photo in-camera. I re-composed to single out this rock formation that seems to be floating in the clouds reflected by the water. To smooth out any ripples that came across the scene I used a neutral density filter to obtain a long exposure. The result was this minimalist photograph that I just happened to stumble upon while being taken in by the grandeur of the area.

