The Frozen Animals, St Irenee, Quebec, Canada

In February 2024, I spent a week with my friends and fellow photographers in the famous Charlevoix region of Quebec.
My experience in this area during autumn and wintertime is gorgeous, look at these images published in my portfolio.
https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/13/05/2021/st-irene-quebec-canada
https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/14/02/2021/saint-irenee-quebec-canada
https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/27/09/2020/parc-national-des-grands-jardins-quebec-canada-by-jacques-geoffroy
One morning at sunrise, we went to the St-Laurence River shoreline near St-Irénée village.
The river has tides that can reach seven meters, so it sculpts fabulous ice blocks during the winter.
I walked along the shoreline to find pieces of ice block that I could include in a composition with the sunrise.
Arriving at this spot, starting left my imagination saw: 1- the head of a frozen animal, 2- a frozen fish with his mouth open 3- portion of the head of a big fish. The rising sun had a gorgeous effect on these sculptures. I had installed my Leica DG lens which produces beautiful star effects when set a very small aperture (F/22).
Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 28 mm focal length. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 0.7 stops.
This shot was taken at 7:13 am. Five minutes later I took another shot that is published on my portfolio.
During that short holiday, my friends and I took a lot of lovely images.
