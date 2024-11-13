Frost In Yellowstone National Park, WY, USA

This scene is just off the main road from the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
It is late January morning, and the temperature is about 20 degrees Fahrenheit. This scene repeats most mornings during the winter and early spring seasons. As the cold air above the ground warms, moisture condenses on the tree limbs and grasses below, where the temperature is colder, forming frost.
Winter is show time for the park, with most creatures still out hunting and minimal tourist traffic.
