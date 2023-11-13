Elterwater, Ambleside, England

I was walking the fells from the nearby village of Grasmere, searching for an autumnal cloud inversion, light and colour. I hoped to get some heavenly captures of the surrounding countryside, but the fog was positioned deep in the valleys, making it difficult to get the desired effect.

I carried on my hike and decided to descend as I spotted a small pocket of fog above the river beneath the fells. It was still a bit dark, and visibility was relatively poor. I decided to utilise my time and look for the best angle for when conditions improved - I knew then that the weather forecast was supposed to be really good, and it was just a matter of time before the sun got above the mountain. I waited for a bit, and this scene was suddenly revealed right before me. It was a great morning with a lot of pleasing shots.

