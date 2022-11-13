    Search
    Santa Fe De Montseny, Barcelona, Spain

    By Albert Adroer

    On a very dry autumn, following up the course of a small stream in a beeches forest very near from Barcelona, I reached a place really slippery because of the flat rocks covered with fallen leaves that made me fall a couple of times, putting my feet in the water and hitting my lens on the ground. But, eventually, my effort was rewarded when I arrived to this place. The dark colour of the stone wall contrasted the orange color of the dry fallen leaves. The water falling from above was scarce, but a relatively long exposure time made it more evident and the blueish color it took in that shade made the water contrast again with the leaves color. That little corner had a fairy tale atmosphere

