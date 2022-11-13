Autumnal Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

As a photographer, who enjoys capturing the poetic beauty of nature, Salt Spring Island has been a wonderful place to explore through my lens. And though I’ve lived here off and on for the past 30 years, I have never grown tired of retracing my steps over our island to marvel at its ever-changing landscape and the surprises it holds, particularly as we move through different seasons.

This year we have been gifted with an unusually late autumn, whose warm palette still welcomes us as we approach mid-November. And though we’ve experienced the heavy rainfall and winds which frequent our Pacific Northwest home during the fall, the leaves don’t seem to want to leave the trees just yet.

And out of the blue one morning this week, we awoke to a lovely dusting of snow over our backyard. We call this kind of snowfall, “decorative” as it doesn’t cause any major damage and lasts just long enough for us to capture its magical effect on the world around us.

And so, not wanting to miss this opportunity to photograph the island’s freshly fashioned winter wonderland, my brother, Michael and I headed out early to drive south into Fulford Valley where winter and autumn intersected under a blue, blue sky.

On our way to the harbour, we passed one of our favourite island trees, the very characterful Camperdown elm tree you see standing like a friendly, giant umbrella in the foreground of my image. Over the years, we have been sad to see that our tree has produced fewer and fewer leaves, but that day, adorned with snow and in the warm, autumnal light, it glowed with new life!

