Overcast Adirondacks, NY, USA

Picture Story

The Adirondacks were proving to be a challenge. Overcast skies hid what could've been epic sunrises and sunsets. Tourists were everywhere, taking snapshots and instagram photos of the overdone spots. But nothing was really living up to the standards I was giving myself. I needed something that few people would've gotten or even thought about, which made the overcast skies more of a blessing. It had me look for compositions in other places with light that actually made for rarer shots than you'd find of the instagram posts and postcards of the Adirondacks.

I filled my SD cards up with shots I was okay with, but nothing to write home about, save for maybe one. But my girlfriend, walking around, noted these leaves under the still lake water. Nobody was around. It was as quiet as the scene would make you believe. I was so inspired that I deleted the shots I knew I don't want in my SD card to have enough room to focus stack and exposure bracket. This was literally the last shot in my digital roll of film.

