Near St Beauzile, Tarn, France

I am lucky enough to be able to visit the Tarn region of south west France for a few weeks every year as my partner owns a small house there. It is located in a small and very peaceful village where there are no shops, no cafes or restaurants, and hardly any traffic - all in all it is a wonderful place to 'get away from it all'. We like to go for walks and have a number of routes we use. This image was taken on 6th October 2021 on what we call 'the circuit'; a circular walk that passes through large fields of vines on either side of the road. There were billowing clouds in the sky but it was a beautiful day with the sun shining through and creating large areas of light and shade.

