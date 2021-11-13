Metolius River, Sisters, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Metolius River is one of three rivers in Central Oregon (the others being the Deschutes and McKenzie) that are amazing in their beauty and accessibility. A short drive west of the mountain town of Sisters, the Metolius is unique in that it emerges from an ancient lava flow as a spring, seemingly out of nowhere - the product of melting snow in the nearby peaks of the Cascades percolating through thick layers of porous basalt.

Flowing clear and cold, it is a favorite of hikers, fly-fishermen and photographers alike. Its stunning, almost irridescent blue color is one of its defining characteristics. When framed by the orange, red and yellow hues that emerge each fall along its banks it is an amazing sight to see. This shot was taken at a location known as Wizard Falls and is easily accessed from a bridge that leads to a nearby fish hatchery.

This particular morning was the third trip I had taken to the river this fall season and was exactly what I had hoped for in terms of light, leaf color, water color and some light clouds to capture the early morning light. I experimented with different exposure triangle settings, settling on an ISO of 200, shutter speed of 1.3 sec to emphasize the water flow and an aperture of 9.0 to ensure sharp focus throughout the photo. In addition to the river, there is a grove western larch trees nearby that provide a wide array of composition possibilities for the photographer that is willing to spend some time exploring and experimenting.

