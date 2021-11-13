Loughcrew Valley, Oldcastle, Co Meath, Ireland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

"A dreary time! And yet — enchantment for the eyes!

How dear to me your parting grace, your farewell gifts —

I love the rich decay of leaf and countryside,

The forests all decked out in gold and crimson tints..." “Autumn,” by Alexander Pushkin, Russian Poet

Autumn - Perhaps the most celebrated season of the year in the verses of great poets and writers

A riot of incredible colors and shades attracted many artists

Digital photography, too, does not disregard this wonderful time.

When choosing different angles for shooting autumn landscapes, do not forget about high shooting points and the use of long-focus lenses.

Photo was taken in one of famous midland locations in Ireland - Loughcrew valley, from one of the nearby hills

