Autumn Trees, Odemira, Portugal

Odemira is the largest municipality in Portugal in terms of area. It is a large territory, best known by its famous beaches, which are quite popular during the summer. However, the largest part of this vast territory corresponds to the interior, which is characterized by rolling hills where farms have existed for many years. In the Autumn, the colors change across the landscape, especially along the water lines. This photo was made near the river Mira valley, the most important one that crosses the region. I visited the area in early November, walking along the river valley, looking for interesting subjects.

From the top of a hill, I noticed a line of trees growing along the valley, with some of them exhibiting nice color. I decided to frame them against the hills in the background, which were themselves covered in darker green trees. There were several large trees along the valley, such as elm trees and ash trees. The timing was good, as the sunset was approaching, and the side light was illuminating the trees with a golden tone. I framed the scene with a short telephoto lens, isolating some of the key elements.

I shot a few photos, and after a few minutes the light was gone, and the area had been covered by the shade.

