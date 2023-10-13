Golden Beach Sunset, Odeceixe, Portugal

Picture Story

A few days ago, I had the opportunity to spend some time in the region of Odeceixe, on southwest Portugal's coast. The village of Odeceixe is famous for its beautiful beach, which is in the estuary of the small river Seixe, about 3 km away. The interaction between the river and the ocean has created a large tract of sand, which is limited in the north and south by tall cliffs.

The name of the village has Arab roots, with "Ode" coming from the Arabic "Wadi". The weather in early Autumn has been quite warm, so I had time to rest on the beach for a while before heading out to the northern cliff to take some photos. After parking the car, walking along a trail that climbs the hill is simply a matter of walking. After reaching the top, the path crosses sweet potato fields (a local staple) and forests of pine trees before arriving at the viewpoint over the beach.

A few years ago, this beach was awarded the prize of best "beach in a cliff setting", and when looking at it from above, it is easy to understand why. Cliffs, the river, and the ocean frame the large sandy beach. I spent about one hour walking along the coast and taking some photos before returning to the viewpoint just before sunset. The light had a golden tonality, colouring the entire scenery in warm hues.

I set up my tripod, with camera and lens at the ready, and fired a few shots, choosing an aperture of f/8 to ensure plenty of depth-of-field. It was a wonderful experience and a great way to finish the day.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

