Yedigoller Sunrise, Yedigoller National Park, Bolu, Turkey

This photo was taken at Yedigöller National Park in Turkey. The name Yedigöller means Seven Lakes and there are seven lakes surrounded by forests and mountain. It’s a favorite place for photographers in autumn as you can always see magnificent foliage colors, reflections and mist. The place also gets a lot of tourist attraction for the same region.

The temperature deviates during night and day and results in a fog or mist in the early morning also caused by the moisture from the lakes. That morning at sunrise, the weather was very chilly and there was a heavy for covering the lakes which gave me this beautiful view. As the warm sunlight diffused through the mountains it painted part of the clouds to pink. The clouds gave me a feeling of infinity as if watching outside from a plane. I also loved the color of the trees. The bluish green pine trees and colors of fall spread among them.

From my eyes, they all looked in harmony composing a unique frame.

