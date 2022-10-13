Connery Pond, North Elba, New York, USA

I got up early around 3 am and drove 2 1/2 hours to get to Connery Pond in North Elba NY before the sunrise. It is so beautiful during Autumn. On my way there in the town of Keene the wind started to blow and the snow came right at the windshield. I was not expecting any snow.

As I drove I was worried the weather would get worse and I would miss out on some great pictures and have nothing but cloudy skies. The snow did stop before I parked at Connery Pond. It was very cloudy....I walked to the pond and watched as the clouds kept blowing to the right. I knew at one point it would clear up because toward my left I could see less clouds and blue skies. Then the beautiful light came out and lit up the mountains behind Connery Pond..... That just made my morning and wet feet from standing in the pond worth the whole trip!

