Wachusett Reservoir, West Boyleston, MA, USA

Picture Story

When I lived in Massachusetts, I used to love going to the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boyleston. There are several access points, all by foot, mostly made by local fishermen. I found it was a great spot for summertime sunsets. On this particular evening it was very calm and the sky was full of interesting clouds which captured the setting sun's colors and reflected them on the waters below. I also loved all the rocks that cover the shore line and well into the waters. I set up my Gitzo tripod and took several shots before the light disappeared.

