Ulyun, Barguzin Valley, Republic of Buryatia, Russia

Picture Story

We entered the Barguzin Valley from the south and within a few days reached the Alla gorge mainly on the left bank of river Barguzin that threads the entire valley (about 200 km).

We were moving on the road at the foot of the Barguzin Range, situated along the north-east bank of the Baikal, and this were the mountains that have captured much of my attention.

Powerful, high, covered by everlasting snowcaps and with the peaks of diverse shapes, dressed with the taiga forest below, penetrated with a large number of fast mountain rivers and streams, they took my eyes wherever I was.

Here and there the slopes of the ridge end abruptly and form rocky walls, sometimes we see them as if soft velvet folds are slightly inclined in the direction of the road.

It was dimmed by gray autumn clouds and illuminated by the blinding flashes of evening light.

It slumbered in a cozy milky-pink haze and reached with its sharp peaks for clear distance of the daytime sky.

It has the energy of height and the serenity of solitude above the earth. It has instability and eternity. It has wild and regal beauty.

