    Mono Lake Sunset, California, USA

    By Mat McDermott

    Picture Story

    Just prior to this shot I had finished photographing the sunset at Mono Lake at the classic vantage point at the South Tufa Area. My last battery had been showing red in the viewfinder for several shots and I decided to call an end to the evening's work. Walking back to the parking area I came across this lone tufa formation and the light turning far more pinkish purple than I could have ever imagined. The minimalist composition immediately presented itself to me. I quickly set up the tripod; tweaked the framing; made one exposure. As the image was processing the screen started flashing the red battery indicator, making me wonder if I actually recorded the image. I shut the camera off, pulled the battery, gave it a quick rub and a prayer, and put it back in. Thankfully it had enough power to make one more exposure for safety. One look at the file and I felt I had a keeper.

