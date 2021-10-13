Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We’d visited the lone tree at Milarrochy Bay on the banks of Loch Lomond at dawn some years earlier, but I wanted to capture this same location at sunset. On this occasion, travelling home to the north of England from the Isle of North Uist required a stop over on the way, so this was an ideal opportunity to visit Milarrochy. Booking into the guest house late afternoon meant we able to get to our location in good time for the sunset.

The lone tree isn’t always surrounded by water, but on this time we were in luck as there had been heavy rain and the lake level was high enough to surround the tree. I chose my composition carefully and waited patiently for the sun to set. Fitting a six-stop neutral density filter to slow the exposure down to 20 seconds gave me the look I had envisaged, so we were able to return to our accommodation satisfied that we’d achieved our aims.

