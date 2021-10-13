Loch Ard, Kinlochard, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We discovered Loch Ard a few years ago when we paid a visit to the Trossachs National Park in Scotland and have been back many times since.

We did initially go for the autumn colour but this loch is noted for its morning mists which hang around for some time giving us plenty of opportunities to shoot this lovely loch.

The loch is east-west facing, and you would think ideal for sunrises and sunsets, but the conditions in October and possibly throughout the winter months gave us this soft ethereal light.

Loch Ard is a fresh water loch lying 5km to the west of Aberfoyle. It is one of twenty-two lochs that make up Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park. Loch Ard is believed to be the source of the River Forth which flows from its eastern end. Famous Scottish author and poet, Sir Walter Scott, name checked the loch in his 1817 novel Rob Roy describing it as ‘an enchanting sheet of water.’ On the loch’s southern shores lie the ruins of a castle built by nobleman Murdoch Stewart, Duke of Albany, executed by James I for treason in 1425.

