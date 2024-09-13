Double Arch, Arches National Park, Moab, Utah, USA

It was vacation time for the family, and Arches National Park in Utah was the destination. This photo was taken mid-day, which is usually the worst time for photography, but my infrared-converted Sony thrives in those conditions.

The park was crowded and blisteringly hot, being late June, but you take what you are given and go for it! Double Arch is located in the Windows Section of the park, not far from other formations like North and South Window and Turret Arch.

Double Arch is the tallest and second-longest arch in the park. The two arches share a common end, creating a massive, open space underneath. You can climb up a bit for better views, but it's a little dicey. Arches are one of my favourite parks to visit.

