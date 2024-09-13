Bow Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

I recently checked a bucket list item by visiting the Canadian Rockies with my dad. Over the course of a week, we hiked and explored four national parks (Banff, Kootenay, Yoho, Glacier) and went whitewater rafting on the Kicking Horse River as well.

The scenery was even more stunning than I imagined. Mountains, lakes, glaciers, rivers, valleys, meadows, waterfalls—each trail was full of incredible views and vistas.

One of our first destinations was a short trip up the Icefields Parkway to Bow Lake to hike the Bow Falls Trail. Bow Falls flows from Bow Glacier and emptied into Bow Lake, which feeds the Bow River, which runs through Lake Louise, Banff and Calgary.

The trail starts along the brilliantly blue lake, which is overseen by the massive Crowfoot Mountain on its southern shore. Not far from the trailhead, we crossed a small stream that flowed into the lake, which made for a wonderful foreground and provided some leading lines to the lake and peaks.

With the sun still low in the mid-morning, the light still had a touch of warmth to it and provided a wonderful glow to the mountains furthest in the background. Even with my wide-angle lens, the mountain still dominates the frame and makes for a compelling central element. To all those who have Banff, Jasper or Lake Louise on their bucket lists, do it; you won't regret it.

