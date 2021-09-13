    Search
    St Thomas, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Picture Story

    In June 2017, I was scouting rural roads of the St-Thomas region looking for beautiful landscapes. The sky with its massive clouds was particularly striking. The background was rather dark, full of rain arriving to nourish the fields. I decided to stop, and, parkIng the car on the side of the road, I installed my tripod and set up my wide-angle lens. I was fascinated by the colour and contrasts of the small branch heading off to the right, as if suffering under the weight of the clouds. I took the shot. Ten minutes later, it was raining. Scouting in such an environment, on a cloudy day, offers great opportunities to capture dramatic images.

