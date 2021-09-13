Lofoten Islands, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Lofoten Islands in Norway in winter are the ideal destination to take pictures of snowy landscapes. nPtPenDuring this period, the light is rare but it is just incredible. During my trip, I travelled around Lofoten in search of these landscapes, this one has something unique. With my drone, I flew over the heights and mountains around the fjords. The mountains which rise in front of are imposing. They show the beauty of this mystical and mysterious place. We come out of the trip with a lot of images in mind.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now