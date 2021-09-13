Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
One of my favourite locations is Dungeness, which on the face of it is a pretty dull peninsula consisting almost entirely of washed-up pebbles and defunct nuclear power stations. Its secret super-power is dramatically changing weather.
It is where the tip of the land is three-quarters surrounded by sea, which creates frequent dramatic clouds and thunderstorms.
Together with the exciting weather there is also no end of interesting objects to shoot; from rusting debris to beached or decaying boats, each of which tells a story of real substance - every picture seems to be worth its thousand words.
This was one of the best days I have ever known for dramatic conditions - the clouds were moving so fast I didn’t know where to point my camera first.
With this scene, I particularly liked the cockle picker - head down, seemingly oblivious to the threatening cloud form which seems poised to strike him.
Of course, I got soaked! but I was so happy to be there and to watch this powerful display: It was like having a front-row seat to the most amazing show.
