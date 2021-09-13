Banks Peninsula, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

While on a day trip to the town of Akaroa on the Banks Peninsula southeast of Christchurch, New Zealand, we drove a scenic loop road known as the Summit Road that meanders on the rims of many volcanic calderas that created the entire peninsula. As the sun peaked through the low clouds, it was the only spot of light on this cloudy afternoon. With a slight zoom in the lens, the sun was magnified to show the drama of the sky, clouds and the silhouette of the landscape. The Summit Road runs from 1000 to approximately 1600 feet above sea level, and considering Akaroa itself is on a harbor at sea level, the geology is extreme around the whole peninsula.

