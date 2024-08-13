Cejkovice, Moravia, Czech Republic

The cherry tree in the village of Čejkovice is a tree that grows in the middle of a vineyard. In spring, while the cherry blossoms, it is a popular subject for many photographers not only from Bohemia and Moravia but also from abroad.

Čejkovice is a wine-growing village in the Hodonín district in the South Moravian Region. It is 15 km northwest of the town of Hodonín and has approximately 2,400 inhabitants.

Besides wine lovers, photographers also head to Čejkovice, especially in the spring, to see the cherry trees growing in the middle of the vineyard. At that time, when the vines are not yet in leaf, but the cherry trees have already blossomed, it is a beautiful contrast and landscape detail. The cherry tree stands right in the middle of the vineyard on a landscaped wave, and in good light, its crown of spring white flowers literally lights up. You can photograph the cherry tree at sunrise and sunset, and it is also beautiful in autumn when the vineyard and cherry tree are tinged with the colours of this season.

A narrow asphalt road that weaves through the vineyards leads to the cherry tree photo location. All you have to do then is get out of the car, find the angle from which you want to shoot the cherry, set up your tripod and press the shutter.

This picture was taken in the spring of 2023. The night was clear, and the morning was cool. Slowly, the sun began to rise, and the sun's rays slowly approached the blossoming tree. The moment the first rays began to hit the flowering tree, I started to take pictures. In the spring of 2024, I wasn't so lucky, and I arrived at the cherry tree when it was already blooming

