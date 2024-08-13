These lonely trees are standing on the beach of Cadiz, Spain. They are standing next to a large net with all kinds of plastic material that comes from the ocean. The dead trees symbolize the destructive power that our disrespectful way of dealing with nature has as a result.

With my project `Imagine in the Tears of the Ocean', which I started a few years ago, I try to do my bit to make people realize through my photos that we should have more respect for the oceans and nature in general. Who are we to consider nature our property? We are, like so many other animals, the only users of this beautiful nature. Let us reserve the last uninhabitable and unexplored continent, Antarctica, for those who have called it their home for millions of years.

