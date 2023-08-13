Pond of the Colombier, Le Rheu, Ille Et Vilaine, Brittany, France

I found this lone tree after the lockdowns, as I was looking for places to go not too far from home because we were allowed to go only a few kilometres from home. I googled the whole area around my home town (Rennes) to find remote places, and I eventually found this little pond that looked quite promising, seen on google earth.

It is surrounded by meadows and trees, without many houses in the area. It has easy access and a parking lot. I visited the place several times before I took this shot. I wanted to know it better first, and I was waiting for the right conditions: this photo wouldn't work without the fog because the shore in the background would have cut the image in two.

