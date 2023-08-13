    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Pond of the Colombier, Le Rheu, Ille Et Vilaine, Brittany, France

    By Franck Belloeil

    I found this lone tree after the lockdowns, as I was looking for places to go not too far from home because we were allowed to go only a few kilometres from home. I googled the whole area around my home town (Rennes) to find remote places, and I eventually found this little pond that looked quite promising, seen on google earth.

    It is surrounded by meadows and trees, without many houses in the area. It has easy access and a parking lot. I visited the place several times before I took this shot. I wanted to know it better first, and I was waiting for the right conditions: this photo wouldn't work without the fog because the shore in the background would have cut the image in two.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®