Piatra Craiului Mountains, Romania

Winter offers the perfect conditions for minimalist natural scenes, as the snow often forms abstract shapes and patterns. I took advantage of these conditions at the beginning of winter in the Southern Carpathian Mountains of Romania to search for simple but visually impactful scenes when I came across this late autumn leaf alone on the snow-covered edges of a river.

With the help of the wavy snow shapes, I framed the image so that the leading lines of the foreground would lead the eye from the bottom-left towards the leaf, emphasizing the contrast of colours and the contrast of seasons at the same time.

I believe that minimalist images need to have simplicity in their component elements but with a very well-balanced composition that attracts the viewer's eye towards a subject which clearly dominates the frame (by shape, contrast, colour, texture or by message) - in this case, the leaf embodying the ephemeral character of nature.

