San Juan Mountains, Telluride, Colorado, USA

The grandeur of the Colorado Rockies is a welcome find year-round. They say that Montana is "big sky country" and that is true. But for big color, I humbly believe that Colorado is one of the most lovely, interesting and colorful locations in America. Its beauty endures an amateur photographer, providing changes in light and contrast, interesting wildlife, and emotion-promoting views.

This photograph was taken in late September, and not only shows depth of color and contrast, but also provides the perspective of thickly forested meadows and hillsides. There are many photo opportunities near Telluride, Colorado. This view was from Highway 145, and taken just as the sunlight broke through some interesting cloud cover. This area of Southwestern Colorado near Dolores, Rico and Telluride boasts the views of the Lizard Head Pass. Having the San Juan peaks, Sheep Mountain, and dense forests of aspen and pine, prove to be a true pleasure for hiking and photography.

I was using my Nikon D5200, with the Nikkor 55-300mm lens, and even though I didn’t attempt a wide angle shot, this view gives excellent depth, clarity, and defines the natural setting. This photo and many like it in this area are always producing memorable evidence of peaceful, beautiful, and exciting travels.

