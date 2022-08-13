Ruby Range, Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

The Ruby Mountain Range is the easternmost edge of the Raggeds Wilderness, and the southwestern extension of the Elk Mountains. Mount Owen is the tallest peak in the range at over 13,000 feet, standing over the smaller, less-know peaks in this mountain range. This photographic opportunity came from a vantage point along the Kebler Pass Road, which extends from Paonia State Park to Crested Butte, Colorado. Mount Owen overlooks the views of Kebler Pass and the largest aspen stand in America below. Photographers flock to the Kebler Pass to take advantage of the fall colors from the aspen among the stately pines and stunning mountains.

